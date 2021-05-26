WB CM Mamata Banerjee Reviews Cyclone Yaas Impact; Says 'over 15 Lakh Evacuated'

As Cyclone Yaas has completed the landfall process in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee held a review meeting with District Magistrates and Disaster Management Committee at Nabanna to take stock of the situation and assess the damages. The Chief Minister also stated that she would visit the areas affected by the cyclone and high tides including the areas of Purba Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, on May 26 i.e. Friday.

"We have sent relief worth Rs 1 crore to areas affected by the cyclone and high tide. Will visit areas affected by cyclone and high tide in Purba Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas on Friday," Mamata Banerjee said.

At least one crore people have been affected by rough weather conditions and high tide arising out of Cyclone 'Yaas' in West Bengal, the CM said while adding that more than 15 lakh people have been evacuated. One person died 'accidentally' when he had gone out fishing, she said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds review meeting with District Magistrates, Disaster Management Committee, and other officials in view of #CycloneYaas, in Nabanna pic.twitter.com/BqM3DzWVg7 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

According to news agency PTI, the rising river water levels due to the landfall of cyclone Yaas inundated large parts of Bengal’s coastal districts of Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas, as sea waves were seen touching coconut tree-tops and cars floating in floodwaters. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised fishermen not to venture into seas till May 27 due to the impact of the cyclonic storm.

Cyclone to move towards Jharkhand

After completing the landfall process in Odisha and West Bengal, Cyclone Yaas is said to move towards Jharkhand with the state authorities evacuating people living in the low lying areas in Jharkhand. IMD has stated that Jharkhand will experience "isolated to heavy with extremely heavy rainfall" tomorrow, May 27. Even Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh is also likely to experience showers, according to IMD.

isolated heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls over Jharkhand on 26th; on 26th & 27th and Bihar on 27th May. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 26, 2021

The Armed Forces have been deployed to assist the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in its efforts of rescue, evacuation and relief work. The Army provided logistics and medical aid to the locals. The Indian Navy has also been closely monitoring the movement of Cyclonic Storm Yaas which made its landfall on the Eastern Coast on Wednesday. The Indian Air Force airlifted the NDRF personnel for rescue and relief operation in the areas where the cyclone was projected to make landfall.