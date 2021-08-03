WB CM Mamata Banerjee To Conduct An Aerial Survey In Flood-hit Areas Of Howrah And Hooghly

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee will inspect the regions affected by the recent floods in West Bengal. The Trinamool Congress leader will conduct an aerial survey in the districts of Howrah and Hooghly. Around 2.5 lakh people have lost their homes in six flood-hit districts of West Bengal.

Mamata reviews the flood situation

Mamata Banerjee is likely to conduct an aerial survey in flood-hit areas of Howrah and Hooghly on Wednesday. Around 2.5 lakh people have been rescued and moved to shelter homes as a large number of houses were destroyed in six districts of South Bengal. Water released from the Damodar Valley Corporation Dams and heavy rain last week has flooded regions near it. The most affected districts included Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Hooghly, Howrah, and South 24 Parganas. Seven people had lost their lives due to these floods along with an additional 2.5 lakh people who were rescued and moved to shelter homes.

The rescue mission

CM Mamata Banerjee during a cabinet meeting had directed ministers of her state to keep a tab on the rescue operations and see that relief material reached all affected people. The Army and the air force on Monday undertook rescue and relief operations in Hoigly district where many areas still remain submerged under the overflowing waters from the Damodar dam and excess rainfall. A state official had notified that helicopters and boats were being used in relief and rescue missions that were currently operational in the Hoogly district following a request from the state government. A relief column of the army was deployed at Dhanyghari in the flood-hit district of Hoogly too.

Image Credit: PTI