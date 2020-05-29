"We Need To Focus On The Flood," Says Assam Health Minister Himanta With An Appeal

The State of Assam has been already hit by the first wave of flood affecting a population of more than 2 lakh. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the floods can bring the worst disaster to the State. As most of the State resources are now busy dealing with the COVID crisis, Assam’s Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed the migrated population of the State not to come back home after June 10.



Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the Health Minister said that though the government cannot prohibit anyone from coming back to their own State, they would like to suggest not to come, so that the government can shift its focus to the floods.

“We want those who want to come back to the State to come before June 10, so that we can focus on the floods. We cannot prohibit anyone from coming, so we are making this appeal to them,” Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Assam has made it mandatory for anyone coming from outside the State to undergo institutional quarantine of 7 days, followed by another 7 days of home quarantine. With the mandatory quarantine of 7 days in place, it becomes difficult for the State to free up the space required for institutional quarantine as during the floods, the schools and colleges in particular which are now being used as quarantine facilities, work as relief camps for the flood victims.



This year, dealing with the floods in the State is going to be a major challenge for the concerned authorities as along with the annual floods, they will have to ensure that social distancing measures are followed in the relief camps.



When asked about how social distancing will be ensured in the relief camps, the minister said that the Standard Operating Procedures for the same are being made. “SOPs are being made, in two-three days it will be ready,” he said.

