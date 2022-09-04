Wedding Pandal Catches Fire In West Delhi's Rajouri Garden, No One Hurt

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) A fire broke out at a wedding pandal in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area in the early hours of Sunday, Delhi Fire Service officials said. No one was hurt in it.

An incident of fire was reported at around 1 am in a wedding pandal in Vishal Enclave of Rajouri Garden area, they said.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said that 23 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control in two hours.

The officer said the wedding pandal that caught fire was about 5,000 square yards in size. A car too was damaged in the blaze, he added. PTI AMP VN VN