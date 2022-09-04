Last Updated:

Wedding Pandal Catches Fire In West Delhi's Rajouri Garden, No One Hurt

A fire broke out at a wedding pandal in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area in the early hours of Sunday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: Republic


New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) A fire broke out at a wedding pandal in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area in the early hours of Sunday, Delhi Fire Service officials said. No one was hurt in it.

An incident of fire was reported at around 1 am in a wedding pandal in Vishal Enclave of Rajouri Garden area, they said.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said that 23 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control in two hours.

The officer said the wedding pandal that caught fire was about 5,000 square yards in size. A car too was damaged in the blaze, he added. PTI AMP VN VN

READ | Fire erupts in 8th floor flat in Mumbai high-rise; no casualties reported
READ | Jharkhand: Woman set on fire in Dumka district succumbs to burns; accused arrested
READ | Kejriwal govt silent on liquor scam, diverting public attention: Delhi BJP
READ | Delhi Police registers 'zero FIR' against Deoghar DC on BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's complaint
READ | MCD denies its school infrastructure 'poorer than Delhi govt-run schools'

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT