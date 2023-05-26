Welder Decapitated In Accident At Flyover Construction Site In Delhi

A 24-year-old welder working at a flyover construction site was decapitated after he was hit by a truck in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Kapil Kumar, a resident of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The incident took place around 1 am on Wednesday. Kumar was working between iron angles at the flyover construction site when a truck hit him. He got caught in the iron angles and his head was cut off, the police said.

The truck driver, Sakir (30) of Rajasthan's Alwar, was nabbed by the locals and later handed over to the police, they said.

A case has been registered in the matter, they said.