West Bengal: 10 Dead, Several Injured Due To Electrocution In Cooch Behar, Probe Underway

At least 10 people died in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar after a pickup van carrying passengers en route to Jalpesh got electrocuted on late Sunday night. The passengers were rushed to the Jalpaiguri hospital where 16 people out of 27 received treatment for minor injuries.

According to the police, the incident may have taken place due to the wiring of the generator of the DJ system in the van.

“Today at around 12 am, an incident took place at Dharla Bridge under Mekhliganj PS where one pick-up van carrying passengers on its way to Jalpesh got electrocuted. The preliminary inquiry reveals that it might be due to wiring of the generator (DJ system) which was fitted in the back of the vehicle,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Matabhanga, Amit Varma.

“They were brought to Changrabandha BPHC. The attending Medical Officer referred 16 out of 27 persons to Jalpaiguri District hospital for better treatment. They are having minor injuries but require a thorough check-up. 10 people have been declared dead by the attending Medical Officer,” the police official added.

He informed that all of the passengers belonged to the Sitalkuchi Police Station area and their families have been informed about the tragic incident.

“The vehicle has been seized but the driver has escaped. Senior officers are present at the spot. Police are coordinating for relief and any assistance required,” Varma said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Kolkata teen dies of electrocution after touching street light pole

A 13-year-old boy died of electrocution last month as he accidentally touched a street light pole in the city while returning from tuition, police said. The incident occurred on July 3 at 6.30 pm in the Rajabazar area when Mohammed Faijan, a resident of Saheb Bagan, touched the pole on Rajnarayan Street and collapsed, a senior officer said.

Faijan was with his father when the incident happened and was returning home from tuition. Locals took him to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where he was declared "brought dead", the policeman said.

The power supply in the area was temporarily snapped after the incident.

(With inputs from agency)