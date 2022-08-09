West Bengal: 9 Dead In Collision Between Auto & Bus In Birbhum; Probe Underway

At least nine people have reportedly been killed in a horrific accident on August 9 that occurred in West Bengal's Birbhum district. Dhiman Mitra, the SDPO of Rampurhat informed news agency ANI that the accident took place after a collision took place between an auto and a bus.

West Bengal | 9 people killed in auto and bus collision in Mallarpur police station area of Birbhum district: Dhiman Mitra, SDPO Rampurhat pic.twitter.com/dqPmhhZves — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

The police is investigating the matter. Further details are awaited.

On Monday, nearly 40 people were injured after the bus overturned at Bagnan in West Bengal's Howrah district. The condition of five of the injured was “critical", reported news agency PTI. The accident reportedly took place at around 3 am when the bus, which was headed to Digha, turned turtle at Chandrapur on National Highway 16.

"There were 70 passengers in the bus. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained,” PTI reported citing an officer involved in the investigation.

Image: ANI