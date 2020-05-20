West Bengal: Cyclone Amphan Wreaks Havoc In Kolkata

As Cyclone Amphan caused havoc across eastern India, stunning visuals of the damage caused by the cyclone in West Bengal were seen, where trees and traffic signal poles were spotted falling on the street. In certain areas, trees also caught fire due to lightning strikes.

Cyclone Amphan makes landfall

Earlier in the day, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan revealed that Odisha and West Bengal had evacuated nearly 1.5 lakh and 3.3 lakh people respectively from low lying areas ahead of the landfall of cyclone Amphan. A total of 41 teams are deployed in Odisha and West Bengal. The NDRF teams are constantly coordinating with local administration for storm surge response. Pradhan also said that as per the IMD, the storm surge could be four to six meters of seawater which will enter the land area.

Meanwhile, the IMD chief stated that the highest wind speed of 106 km per hour had been recorded in Paradip, Odisha. He observed that the cyclone could affect Kolkata in the evening with a wind speed of 110-120 km per hour. According to Mohapatra, the highest windspeed of 155/165 to 185 km/hour shall be in South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore district of West Bengal. The IMD chief stressed that while Bhadrak and Balasore will have a damaging impact for 2-3 more hours, Odisha as a whole will not be affected.

