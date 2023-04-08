West Bengal: Five killed in two road accidents in Purba Bardhaman

Five people were killed in two road accidents in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday, police said.

A motor van collided with a truck in Mirchoba area in Burdwan town, killing three people, they said.

The deceased were identified as Sk Jay Nal, Sk Bapi and Sk Kiran, all of whom were residents of Baro Dighi in Galsi police station area.

The victims were going to work when the accident happened, police said.

A woman and her son were killed as a truck hit their motorcycle on the Sadarghat bridge. The deceased were identified as Bagli Kisku, 40, and her son Ashim Kisku, 23.

They were on the way to Burdwan town when the accident happened, police said.