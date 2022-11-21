West Bengal Updates: Ammonia Leak At Beverage Bottling Factory; Several People Sick

Quick links:
Local residents have been ordered to evacuate after the Ammonia gas leak was reported at the beverage plant. The administration has ordered to be alert in an area of about five kilometres.
After an Ammonia gas leak was reported in Narendrapur, the police officials surrounded the area. 14 workers of the beverage bottling plant were evacuated through the emergency gate. They were released after initial treatment at a local hospital, sources said.
Sources in the police further informed that the leakage spot has been detected and the valve has been closed. All the workers were safely been recovered from inside the factory.
West Bengal | Gas leak at a cold drink plant in Narendrapur in South 24 Parganas district pic.twitter.com/kh6nOsYF2u— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2022
Sources in the police confirmed that at around 4 pm, there was a leakage of Ammonia gas at Pepsi Factory near Kamalgazi Bypass. It was allegedly caused due to leakage at the Ammonia supply pipe( Ammonia act as a coolant at the factory).
Water is being sprinkled from two fire tenders at present. No casualty till now.
