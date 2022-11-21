Last Updated:

West Bengal Updates: Ammonia Leak At Beverage Bottling Factory; Several People Sick

In a massive development, an ammonia gas leak was reported at a cold drink plant at Narendrapur in the South 24 Parganas district of Wes Bengal. A few workers have taken ill, and are being rushed to the hospital. Other workers are being evacuated. An alert has been sounded in the area.

Sudeshna Singh
19:04 IST, November 21st 2022
Local residents ordered to evacuate after an Ammonia leak

Local residents have been ordered to evacuate after the Ammonia gas leak was reported at the beverage plant. The administration has ordered to be alert in an area of ​​about five kilometres.

19:04 IST, November 21st 2022
14 plant workers were hospitalised & discharged after initial treatment: Sources

After an Ammonia gas leak was reported in Narendrapur, the police officials surrounded the area. 14 workers of the beverage bottling plant were evacuated through the emergency gate. They were released after initial treatment at a local hospital, sources said.

18:33 IST, November 21st 2022
Leakage spot detected, confirms sources

Sources in the police further informed that the leakage spot has been detected and the valve has been closed. All the workers were safely been recovered from inside the factory. 

 

18:19 IST, November 21st 2022
The Incident reported at 4 pm, confirms sources

Sources in the police confirmed that at around 4 pm, there was a leakage of Ammonia gas at Pepsi Factory near Kamalgazi Bypass. It was allegedly caused due to leakage at the Ammonia supply pipe( Ammonia act as a coolant at the factory).

18:10 IST, November 21st 2022
No casualties yet

Water is being sprinkled from two fire tenders at present. No casualty till now. 

18:05 IST, November 21st 2022
Ammonia leak at a beverage factory in West Bengal

