West Bengal: Stampede At Vaccination Centre Leaves 25 Injured, Six In Critical Condition

A stampede like situation arose as the gates of the Dhupguri Health Centre in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district opened up to the masses for vaccination on Tuesday. A senior police officer informed that almost 25 people were injured among which six of them remained in a critical situation due to the stampede at the vaccination centre. The inoculation programme at the facility was suspended following the incident.

Stampede at vaccination centre in West Bengal

The Jalpaiguri Police department notified that almost 25 people were injured in the district on Tuesday after hundreds of residents tried to enter a vaccination centre, leading to a stampede. A senior officer added that six of them were critically injured in the incident, and were undergoing treatment at Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital. Among the injured, were several women.

The officer narrated that as soon as the main gate of Dhupguri Health Centre was opened, several people tried to get inside the facility pushing each other. This commotion led to the rise of a stampede-like situation. According to ground reports by locals, hundreds of people queued outside the vaccination centre since morning and social distancing protocols went for a toss. When inquired about what led to the stampede, the officer added, "We are probing the matter. According to a preliminary investigation, those who were in the queue tried to enter the centre in the apprehension of a shortage of vaccine doses."

West Bengal's COVID situation

The CM Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal govt offered a major relaxation to coaching centres for competitive exams while extending other restrictions already in place till September 15. Announcing the additional relaxations, the state government said coaching centres for competitive examinations could remain open with 50% capacity “following COVID appropriate protocols and regular sanitization. A bulletin by the Department of Health & Family Welfare, West Bengal notified that the COVID death toll rose to 18,447 as of August 31 after 13 people succumbed to the clutches of the deadly virus. This took the tally up to 15,48,604 after 546 people tested positive for the infection. In the last 24 hours, 640 patients recovered from the disease, improving the discharge rate slightly to 98.24 per cent. So far, 15,21,342 people have been cured of coronavirus in West Bengal. The number of active cases now is 8,815.

(Image Credits - PTI)