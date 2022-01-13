On Thursday evening, 12 bogies of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailed near Maynaguri in West Bengal, with five of them getting overturned, killing at least five people. Railway authorities have begun the rescue process and injured individuals are being rushed to nearby hospitals.

At the time of writing this report, sources informed that rescue operations were near complete in Domohani in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter after the accident and mentioned he was 'personally monitoring' the situation.

'Personally monitoring situation for swift rescue operations': Ashwini Vaishnaw

The minister took to his Twitter account after the 'unfortunate accident' and mentioned he was 'personally monitoring' the rescue operation. His tweet read, "In an unfortunate accident, 12 Coaches of Bikaner - Guwahati Exp. derailed near New Maynaguri (West Bengal) this evening. Personally monitoring the situation for swift rescue operations."

Vaishnaw also mentioned that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the rescue operation. He wrote, "Spoke with Hon'ble PM and apprised him about the rescue operations."

In an unfortunate accident, 12 Coaches of Bikaner - Guwahati Exp. derailed near New Maynaguri (West Bengal) this evening.

Guneet Kaur, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), spoke to Republic TV and informed that Rs 5 lakh exgratia in case of death and Rs 1 lakh in case of serious injury have been announced. Rs 25,000 exgratia will also be given in cases of simple injury.

Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot expresses heartfelt condolences

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot also expressed his sadness about the accident and wrote, "Saddened to know about the loss of lives, when bogies of Bikaner-Guwahati Express got derailed in West Bengal. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they remain strong to bear this loss. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Others who took to the micro-blogging site and expressed their concern after the Bikaner Guwahati Express train accident include West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, and others.

Deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Maynaguri.

(Image: ANI)