What Cyclone Biparjoy Looks Like From Space; Astronaut Shares Pictures

Why you're reading this: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has photographed Cyclone Biparjoy. The cyclone is expected to make landfall at Gujarat's Jakhau Port on the evening of June 15. The massive cyclone was photographed from an altitude of about 400 km in Earth's orbit, which shows the scale of the storm.

As promised in my previous video 📸 here are some pictures of the cyclone #Biparjoy forming in the Arabian Sea that I clicked over two days from the International Space Station 🌩️ pic.twitter.com/u7GjyfvmB9 June 14, 2023

3 things you must know

Cyclone Biparjoy will bring strong winds with speeds up to 150 km per hour and create tidal waves as high as 2 to 3 meters (6-9 feet).

More than 94,000 people from eight coastal districts have been shifted to temporary shelters.

When the cyclone makes landfall between 4-8 pm, it is expected to cause heavy damage to infrastructure, uproot trees, communication poles and ruin standing crops.

Biparjoy spotted from space station

(Cyclone Biparjoy photographed by Sultan Al Neyadi aboard the International Space Station; Image: Twitter/@Astro_Alneyadi)

The astronaut shared three pictures of the cyclone brewing in the Arabian Sea. Prior to posting the pictures, Al Neyadi also shared a video from the cupola of the space station as it passed through the Middle East and over the Arabian Sea.

Watch as a tropical cyclone forms over the Arabian Sea from these views I captured.



The ISS provides a unique perspective on several natural phenomena, which can assist experts on Earth in weather monitoring.🌩️🌀



Stay safe, everyone! pic.twitter.com/dgr3SnAG0F — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) June 13, 2023

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone will cause heavy damage after it makes landfall, and several teams of Navy, Air Force, Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed for relief and rescue operations. Districts like Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and the same is predicted over the remaining districts of Saurashtra and north Gujarat region, says the IMD.