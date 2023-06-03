What Is Kavach? State-of-art Tech Designed To Prevent Train Accidents

Odisha triple train crash, involving the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train in which at least 261 people were killed and more than 900 injured, is one of the deadliest such accidents since Independence. The railways have confirmed that the route lacked the 'Kavach' safety system. A high-level probe has been ordered into the accident.

"The rescue operation has been completed, now we are starting the restoration work. Kavach was not available on this route," Amitabh Sharma, Railways Spokesperson, said on the Balasore train accident. The Kavach system was introduced by Railways last year in March. But it hadn't been installed in this route.

What is Kavach?

KAVACH system is a state-of-the-art electronic system which was developed to help the Indian Railways achieve zero accidents. It is designed to assist locomotive pilots avoid Signal Passing At Danger (SPAD) and overspeeding while also providing support for train operations during adverse weather conditions such as dense fog. By automatically applying brakes when necessary, the system ensures better control over train speed and prevents potential accidents.

It is a Safety Integrity Level 4 (SIL-4) certified technology with the probability of an error being one in 10,000 years.

Features of Kavach