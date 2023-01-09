Why Is Joshimath Sinking? Exploring Natural And Unnatural Causes Of The Tragedy

The Joshimath town in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district is facing its worst crisis as hundreds of houses have developed cracks due to land subsidence. Over 600 families in Joshimath have been rehabilitated on an urgent basis and the town has been declared a 'landslide subsidence zone', part of the reason being the rapid urbanisation it has undergone in the past few years. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is constantly reassuring the panicked residents of a solution, said that PM Narendra Modi is keeping a close watch on the situation after chairing a high-level meeting over the issue on Sunday.

Causes for sinking of Joshimath

Joshimath is witnessing land subsidence, or in other words, it is 'sinking' due to multiple reasons both natural and unnatural. Although the town endured a horrific glacier outburst in February 2021, large-scale urbanization due to the increased tourist footfall is one of the biggest reasons for the tragedy. The glacier outburst was reported when a large chunk of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off causing overwhelming floods in the region and causing serious damage to the infrastructure.

If the crisis is traced back several decades, we would find that Joshimath is based on an enormous amount of debris that accumulated due to a massive landslide triggered by earthquake that occured over a century ago. This was the reason why the Mishra Committee, which published a report after conducting a ground survey in 1976, warned that the fragile foundation of the town is why heavy construction must be avoided.

The experts in the report had also advised to ensure the preservation of trees. As we have all been taught, forests are responsible for holding the soil together, and extensive deforestation would cause soil erosion, causing them to wash away. Apparently, the state governments ignored all the warnings before sanctioning infrastructure projects in the area which falls under the seismic zone V. "Its location in seismic zone V (makes it) more prone to earthquakes besides gradual weathering and water percolation which reduce the cohesive strength of the rocks over time," Kalachand Sain, director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology told PTI. Similar suggestions were made in the Mishra committee report which warned against drilling and removing boulders for construction purposes.

This is likely the root cause of why Joshimath residents are paying the price by as the town saw heightened developmental works, which is exactly experts had warned against decades ago. Located at a height of 6150 feet (1875 m), Joshimath leads to sacred Hindu pilgrimages such as to Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib and skiing destination Auli and has emerged as the perfect halting site for tourists. And to cater to the visitors, hundreds of hotels and homestays have been constructed by clearing forest areas.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Due to a landslide in the Marwari area of ​​Joshimath, a temple got damaged and fell on top of a residential building. The building was damaged. pic.twitter.com/MwIo34dyav — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 6, 2023

Another factor, which if not stopped could prove catastrophic, is the ongoing construction of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) project. Citing the poor drainage system and unsystematic town planning, experts have warned that the construction of the hydropower plant must be immediately stopped to prevent further damage.

Meanwhile, a new ground report from a panel of experts from different institutions have recommended that houses with maximum damage in the town must be demolished and people at risk must be evacuated immediately after identifying inhabitable areas. This team was comprised of experts from the National Disaster Management Authority, IIT Roorkee, National Institute of Disaster Management, Geological Survey of India, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, NDRF, and NIH who conducted a survey on January 5-6.