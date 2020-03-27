Delhi CM Mobilises: Plans Daily Food For 4 Lakh People; Care For 100 New Patients Per Day

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday addressed the media via video conferencing amid the COVID-19 outbreak and said that there are a total of 39 Coronavirus positive cases in Delhi. "29 of them had come from outside and were kept in quarantine and 10 of these are cases of local transmission," CM Kejriwal said.

'The number will be doubled from tomorrow'

Kejriwal said that his government has made arrangements to provide lunch and dinner in 325 schools. The schools will be converted into temporary kitchens for the needy people affected by the nationwide lockdown.

He said, "We have made arrangements to provide lunch and dinner in 325 schools. Around 500 people will be provided with food in all these schools. So far we were providing food to 20,000 people daily, the number will now increase to around 2,00,000 from today." Kejriwal added, "The number will be doubled from tomorrow, we'll be providing food to 4,00,000 people daily. We're distributing the centres across Delhi."

'We are ready to fight any situation'

The CM informed that a five-member doctors' panel, formed to suggest a plan to deal with a huge number of COVID-19 patients has submitted its report. The committee has formulated a plan on how to deal with a situation where 100, 500 or 1000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 come to light in Delhi each day. Kejriwal said the national capital has enough health infrastructure and facilities to treat 100 positive cases of coronavirus each day.

अगर दिल्ली में करोना के केस बहुत ज़्यादा बढ़ते हैं तो हमें क्या करना है - हमारी doctors की टीम ने उसका पूरा प्लान बना लिया है। हम किसी भी स्थिति का मुक़ाबला करने के लिए तैयार हैं। आज इस प्लान के मुख्य बिंदु आपके साथ साझा करूँगा। LIVE address https://t.co/rbZHGCRUXM — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 27, 2020

On Day 3 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown in India, the number of coronavirus cases stands at 724 with the death toll rising to 17. Eighty-eight cases were reported on Thursday, which is the highest in a single day. Globally, the number of total coronavirus cases has risen to 5,32,003, including 24,083 deaths. More than 1.24 people have also recovered from the disease.

