WHO Steps Up Efforts To Prevent Further Spread Of Coronavirus

Accidents & Disasters

WHO steps up efforts to prevent further spread of Coronavirus

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Amid the rising death toll in China due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus the World Health Organisation chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there is a 'window of opportunity' to prevent the spread of this virus. "We have a window of opportunity to act. No reason to panic or fear. Of course, people have concerns and they should but the concern and worry should be supplemented with action and measures while we have the window of opportunity," Dr. Ghebreyesus said.

He further added that there is a window of opportunity because China is taking high measures at their epicentre.

