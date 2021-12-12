Woman, 2 Children Die In Accident In UP's Muzaffarnagar

A woman and her two children died while another person sustained grievous injuries after a truck rammed into their motorcycle under Shikheda police station limits on Sunday evening, police said.

Afsana (35) and her children Asmi (12) and Ahmed (9) died on the spot in Nairana village while the condition of one Shoaib (38), who was riding the motorcycle, was critical. He was rushed to hospital, police said.

The truck driver, who fled from the spot, was arrested and his vehicle seized, they said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)