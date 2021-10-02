Woman, 50, Killed As Truck Hits Auto-rickshaw

A 50-year-old woman died, while nine devotees got injured on Saturday morning after their auto-rickshaw was hit by a speeding truck in Hamirpur, police said.

The passengers, residents of Kharheta village, were going to Barambaba Devasthan in Banda district.

The deceased was identified as Gendarani (50).

Her body was sent for postmortem while the injured persons were undergoing treatment at a government hospital, said Sumerpur Station House Officer (SHO) Dhirendra Pratap Singh.

He said the was truck filled with stones.

Its fled from the spot, the officer said, adding efforts were on to nab the accused.

