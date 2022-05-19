Woman dead after being hit by boulder on her way to Yamunotri

Uttarkashi, May 18 (PTI) A devotee from Maharashtra on her way to Yamunotri died on Wednesday after being hit by a boulder rolling down the hill, police said.

Shakuntala Bai Baburao Rinde (55) of Aurangabad district was hit by the rock between Bhangeligad and Bhairav temple, they added.

The boulder hit her on the head, following which she was rushed to Janakichatti, where doctors declared her dead, the police said. PTI COR ALM IJT

