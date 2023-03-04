Woman Dives From Jeep At Railway Crossing After Engine Catches Fire, Killed

A woman was killed and another was seriously injured after they jumped from a moving jeep in Garhiya railway crossing Rasra police station area here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the women along with other passengers were travelling in the local transport on Friday when smoke started coming out of the jeep's engine.

Fearing that the vehicle would catch fire, Subhavati Devi (50) and Munni Devi (45) jumped from it and were seriously injured.

The women were rushed to a hospital in Rasra where Subhavati succumbed to injuries, while Munni is undergoing treatment.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation.