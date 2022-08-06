Woman Falls To Her Death From Multi Storied Building

A 28-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from a multi storied building at Baguihati in the eastern fringes of the city, police said on Saturday.

Investigation is on into the Friday night incident and her husband is being interrogated in connection with it.

Police said the woman was taken to nearby medical facility after her fall and was declared dead.

Locals said the woman was married a month ago and there were frequent disputes between the couple.

