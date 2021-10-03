Woman Killed, 15 Passengers Injured As Two Buses Collide In MP

A woman was killed and 15 other passengers injured when two buses collided in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The passenger bus going from Indore to Khandwa collided with another such vehicle coming from the opposite side at Bherughat on Indore-Ichhapur highway, Simrol police station in charge Dharmendra Shivhare told PTI.

"An unidentified woman, who was travelling alone, died on the spot, while a total of 15 passengers from both the buses were injured," he said, adding that all injured were rushed to Mhow civil hospital, where they are undergoing treatment and all of them are out of danger.

The accident led to a traffic snarl on the route for about an hour, he said.

Investigation into the mishap was underway, Shivhare said.

