Woman Killed As Bus Hits Scooter In Siliguri

A 50-year-old woman was killed and her husband injured when their two-wheeler was hit by a state-run bus in Siliguri in West Bengal on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened on Asian Highway-2 near Noukaghat bridge in Kaoakhali in New Jalpaiguri police station area, they said.

The scooter was hit from behind, following which the woman who was riding pillion fell and went under the wheels of the bus, police said.

The husband also fell and suffered injuries, they said.

The couple, identified as Bijay Ratan Chakraborty (61) and Maya Chakraborty of Medical Thiknikati area, was on the way to Rabindranagar when the accident happened, they said.

Police said they have arrested the driver of the bus.

