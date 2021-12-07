Woman Killed, Daughter Injured As Bus Hits Scooty

Irate villagers damaged a bus after it hit a scooty and mowed down a woman and injured her daughter in Shahpur area of the district, police said.

The bus driver has been arrested, they said.

The incident occurred on Monday when the speeding Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus hit the scooty near Tawli village here, the police said.

Irate villagers blocked the Shahpur-Muzaffarnagar road and pelted stones, damaging the bus, the police said.

The deceased woman was identified as Sonam, and her daughter Swati has been recuperating at a hospital.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)