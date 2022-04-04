Last Updated:

Woman Kills Self, Toddler Son, Newborn Daughter By Jumping Into Well In Gujarat

Press Trust Of India

Porbandar, Apr 4 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman killed herself, her toddler son and her newborn daughter, by jumping into a well at Devda village in Gujarat's Porbandar district, police said on Monday.

A domestic dispute is suspected to be the trigger behind Leeluben Mori taking the extreme step late Saturday night, a police official said.

The bodies of Mori, her two-year-old son, and 45-day-old daughter were fished out from the water on Sunday evening, the Kutiyana police station official said.

"Police were informed about the incident on Sunday, following which a fire brigade team rushed to the spot to pull out the bodies. A domestic dispute seems to be the prima facie cause. Further investigation is underway," he added. PTI COR KA NSK NSK

