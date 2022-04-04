Woman, son die after house collapses in HP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), April 4 (PTI) A woman and her son died after their house collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, officials said on Monday. The incident took place on on Sunday night, they said.

Meena and her son Akshma were buried under the debris, while another person named Virendra was seriously injured when the kutcha house collapsed at Nareti village under the Nadaun revenue sub-division in Hamirpur district, officials added.

Virendra is the owner of the house, they said.

After getting information about the incident, teams of both the police and home guards reached the spot, a district official added. They were taken to Nadaun hospital where Meena and Akshma were declared brought dead. The owner of the house sustained serious injuries, the official added. PTI CORR DJI TDS TDS

