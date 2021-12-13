Woman, Son Die From Electrocution In UP's Shahjahanpur

A woman and her son were electrocuted and two other family members injured in the incident here on Monday morning, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said the incident took place at Divali village under the Sindhauli police station.

The accused have been identified as Bitta Devi (50) and her son Girja Shankar (25). Hearing their cries, their family members Surendra and Neha rushed to help them but they too received an electric shock.

Police have sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination while the injured are undergoing treatment at a government medical college here, the SP said.

