Woman, two sons killed in Sikkim landslide

Gangtok, Jun 28 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman and her two sons, aged 10 and seven months, have been killed after their house was buried under a landslide near Gangtok, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Dokan Dara area in Rongyek sub-division around midnight, Sub-divisional Magistrate Robin Sewa said.

The bodies have been retrieved from under the debris and sent for post-mortem examination, he added. PTI KDK ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)