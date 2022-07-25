Last Updated:

Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief Over Purvanchal Expressway Accident; Mourns Loss Of Lives

CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief after eight people were killed and 16 others were injured after a speeding double-decker bus collided with another one in UP.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Yogi Adityanath

Image: ANI/PTI


Extending condolences over the death of eight people in a road accident that took place this morning in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed grief and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured people. He has extended directions to concerned officials for speedy relief and rescue operations and proper treatment of the injured. 

Taking to Twitter, CM Yogi wrote in Hindi, "The loss of life in a road accident on Purvanchal Expressway is very sad. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials for speedy relief and rescue operations and proper treatment of the injured. May Lord Shri Ram grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured."

Notably, the accident took place in the early morning hours of Monday when a speeding double-decker bus collided with a stationary bus in Uttar Pradesh leading to the death of eight people and many injured. 

As reported by ANI, the accident took place at the Purvanchal Expressway near Barabanki where the double-decker bus and the other one were passing on the same route but later got into a major crash.

Investigation underway in Purvanchal expressway accident

While six people were earlier said to have been killed, the death toll has now grown to eight. With eight deaths so far, the condition of three people is said to be critical, and have been rushed to Trauma Centre in Lucknow. Notably, the buses were travelling from Bihar towards Delhi when the accident took place near the Narayan Pur village under the Loni Katra police station area.

READ | SHOCKING: Speeding ambulance skids into toll plaza in Karnataka; accident caught on camera

Visuals from the accident site show the wrecked remains of the double-decker bus with Barabanki police personnel and administrative officials on the spot to investigate the matter.

Speaking on the same, Anurag Vats, Barabanki SP who also reached the spot spoke to ANI and divulged details about the accident. "Eight people have died while 16 others are injured. The injured people are admitted to the hospital and postmortem will be done of those who died in the accident", he said. 

READ | Woman gives birth on road in UP after accident, dies minutes later

He also added that while severely injured people have been sent to the Trauma Centre, those with minor injuries are bing at the CHC. An investigation has also been initiated. 

READ | Jammu and Kashmir: 3 children, woman killed in road accident in Samba

Image: PTI/ANI

READ | Road accident in Chittoor kills three policemen, leaves four injured
READ | Purvanchal Expressway accident: 8 killed after collision of double-decker buses in UP
First Published:
COMMENT