Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief Over Purvanchal Expressway Accident; Mourns Loss Of Lives

Extending condolences over the death of eight people in a road accident that took place this morning in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed grief and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured people. He has extended directions to concerned officials for speedy relief and rescue operations and proper treatment of the injured.

Taking to Twitter, CM Yogi wrote in Hindi, "The loss of life in a road accident on Purvanchal Expressway is very sad. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials for speedy relief and rescue operations and proper treatment of the injured. May Lord Shri Ram grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured."

पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस-वे पर सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद है।



संबंधित अधिकारियों को राहत व बचाव कार्य तेजी से संचालित करने और घायलों के समुचित उपचार हेतु निर्देश दिए गए हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति तथा घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 25, 2022

Notably, the accident took place in the early morning hours of Monday when a speeding double-decker bus collided with a stationary bus in Uttar Pradesh leading to the death of eight people and many injured.

As reported by ANI, the accident took place at the Purvanchal Expressway near Barabanki where the double-decker bus and the other one were passing on the same route but later got into a major crash.

Investigation underway in Purvanchal expressway accident

While six people were earlier said to have been killed, the death toll has now grown to eight. With eight deaths so far, the condition of three people is said to be critical, and have been rushed to Trauma Centre in Lucknow. Notably, the buses were travelling from Bihar towards Delhi when the accident took place near the Narayan Pur village under the Loni Katra police station area.

#WATCH | Accident at Purvanchal expressway near Barabanki in UP leaves 6 persons dead & 18 injured after a speeding double-decker bus collided with a stationary one. 3, reported to be critical, referred to trauma centre in Lucknow. Buses were en route from Bihar to Delhi pic.twitter.com/RUELIchJh9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2022

Visuals from the accident site show the wrecked remains of the double-decker bus with Barabanki police personnel and administrative officials on the spot to investigate the matter.

Speaking on the same, Anurag Vats, Barabanki SP who also reached the spot spoke to ANI and divulged details about the accident. "Eight people have died while 16 others are injured. The injured people are admitted to the hospital and postmortem will be done of those who died in the accident", he said.

He also added that while severely injured people have been sent to the Trauma Centre, those with minor injuries are bing at the CHC. An investigation has also been initiated.

Image: PTI/ANI