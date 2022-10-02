Yogi Adityanath Meets Kin Of Victims Admitted In Hospitals After Tragic Accident In Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Kanpur on October 2 to take stock of the situation after the tragic tractor-trolley incident that transpired in the Ghatampur area. In the evening hours of October 1, 26 people, many of them women and children, were killed when a tractor loaded with pilgrims returning from Unnao overturned. During his visit, the CM also visited the victims' families and visited the injured at the Hallet hospital.

#BREAKING | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reaches Kanpur; takes stock of situation after road tragedy kills 26, meets the injured at Hallet Hospital. Tune in - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/SsuDrkhc1H — Republic (@republic) October 2, 2022

CM Yogi assures support to all victims after tragic accident in Kanpur

Speaking to reporters earlier today, CM Yogi said that the UP administration is standing firmly with the kin of the deceased and that the relief work is underway. "Our entire administration and its representatives are available to offer support to the grief-stricken families. The public representatives associated with Kanpur administration, our Ministers are making their contributions in serving the victims since yesterday itself".

He also mentioned the incident that occurred at 3 am today in the Chakeri area of the state where a group of pilgrims on their way to the Vindhyachal Dham also met with an accident that killed five people and seriously injured nine. "Those nine pilgrims who have been injured in the accident are being treated at a medical college here and the medical teams are providing all necessary health facilities".

"I have come here to meet with the families who have lost their members and offered my condolences to them", CM Yogi added. "To stop such incidents, the state government has initiated awareness campaigns from time to time", he further said, just a few hours after his tweet where he requested not to use tractors for public transport. "Dear State Residents, My appeal is that the tractor-trolley should be used only for agricultural works and freight. Never transport passengers with it. Life is priceless, please don't be careless", his tweet read.

प्रिय प्रदेश वासियो,



मेरी अपील है कि ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली का उपयोग सिर्फ कृषि कार्यों और माल ढुलाई के लिए ही करें। इससे सवारियों की ढुलाई कदापि न करें।



जीवन अमूल्य है, कृपया लापरवाही न बरतें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 1, 2022

He also said that the state government will offer Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those injured, which is the same amount announced by PM Narendra Modi from the PMNRF. "This amount will be made available to the victims' families right after the final rites are over", CM Yogi said. "I have appealed in the past that road safety must be our priority because a huge loss is inflicted due to road accidents and that's why it should be a matter of concern for us", he added. The CM also revealed that he consulted officials connected to the transportation department that campaigns over road safety must be carried out and tractors, trolleys and trucks must be used only for the tasks that they are meant for.