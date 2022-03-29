Youth falls to death from under-construction building in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Mar 29 (PTI) A 22-year-old man who was working at an under-construction multi-storied building site in the city, met with a tragic end when he lost balance and fell from the fourth floor of the structure on Monday, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay, a resident of Maninalkur in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

He was undertaking fabrication works on the fourth floor when he accidentally slipped and fell down at around 12.30 pm.

The critically injured youth was immediately rushed to the hospital, but his life could not be saved, the sources said.

A case has been registered at Kankanady police station here. PTI MVG MVG HDA HDA

