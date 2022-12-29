YSRCP Claims 8 People Died Due To Chandrababu Naidu's 'publicity Stunt'; TDP Counters

Eight people died and several others were injured on Wednesday during Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President Chandrababu Naidu's rally in Nellore allegedly due to a stampede. The ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government has blamed the former CM's "publicity stunt" for the incident.

In conversation with Republic TV, Andhra Pradesh Minister Dr Seediri Appalaraju said, "8 people lost lives. N Chandrababu Naidu did not take any kind of precautions at the rally. This is his madness and publicity stunt."

He added, "Most of the time, he wants to create a false image people have crowded (his rally). Here also to create a false image, the meeting was held on a small and narrow road. Because of this, I think that's why the stampede happened and people died."

TDP counters

Countering YSRCP, TDP held the government responsible for the incident. TDP MLC G Deepak Reddy while speaking to Republic Media Network claimed that no adequate police force was provided despite the government knowing that a huge number of people are joining the rally.

"YSR government is trying to blame us but the fact is people are fed up with their government and are coming out in huge numbers. The government should be ashamed of itself. Knowing that a huge crowd is coming they haven't given enough police force. When such crowds are coming, it is the responsibility to have some degree of seriousness. I think the government should be ashamed and take responsibility for the disaster," Reddy said.

He added, "We have lost our family members today. Chandrababu Naidu met the injured and assured assistance. We will hold an internal review to avoid such incidents in future."

In a tweet, TDP said that "Chandrababu Naidu has announced that he will stand by the families of Telugu Desam fans and activists who died in a fight at the Telugu Desam Sabha premises in Kandukuru, Nellore district, who unfortunately fell into the canal next to it, and will provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to each family."

The TDP said that the party stands by the injured workers and the children of the victims will be educated in NTR Trust educational institutions.