1 Killed, 6 Injured In Wall Collapse Due To Heavy Rain In Odisha

One person was killed and six others including two children were injured in separate wall collapse incidents as heavy rain triggered by a deep depression lashed Odisha on Wednesday, officials said. Heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours has led to the swelling of water levels in different rivers in both northern and western Odisha.

Rivers like Brathmani, Baitarani, Jalaka, Bansadhara, Nagabali and Jhanjabati rivers were in spate in the state.

However, Water Resources Department sources claimed that there was absolutely no flood threat except for river Baitarani.

A report from Keonjhar district said that an old woman died as the wall of her dwelling unit collapsed at Ghuntupani village under Jhumpura block. As many as 206 houses have collapsed due to heavy downpour in Keojhar district, an official at the district emergency cell said.

A report from Kalahandi district said that several kutcha houses collapsed due to non-stop rain in several villages under Bhawanipatna, M Rampur, Narla and Jaipatna blocks.

"In Vimla village under Jaipatna block the wall of the house owned by one Laxman Naik collapsed in which his wife and five children were injured," an official said, adding that two minor children were admitted with serious injuries in Jaipatna Community Health Centre and later shifted to Bhawanipatna district headquarters hospital.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik reviewed the situation due to heavy rain and instructed the officials to rush rescue teams and distribute relief materials among the affected people.

The state government has so far rushed 23 rescue teams of NDRF (2), ODRAF (8), and Fire personnel (13) to the rain-affected districts like Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh and Kandhamal. NDRF teams were deployed in the districts of Bhadrak and Jajpur where the rivers have breached the danger marks.

The authorities announced the temporary closure of educational institutions in more than 12 districts, officials said.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu also held a review meeting on the prevailing situation and asked collectors of 17 districts to provide relief to the affected people.

District collectors of Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Boudh, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Subarnapur and Sambalpur attended the meeting through virtual mode.

Odisha received an average rainfall of 83.8 mm in the last 24 hours with the highest at 390.6 mm recorded in Boudh block.

At least four blocks received rainfall of more than 300 mm, 17 experienced over 200 mm and 68 recorded between 100 and 200 mm of rain, the officials said.

A goods train derailed between Handapa and Bainda in Angul district during the day, after a boulder fell on the engine of the train due to a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, an official said.

Fire brigade personnel rescued a woman trapped on an island in the Baitarani River in Keonjhar, a district official said.

The state government directed district administrations to deploy teams to clear roads and regulate traffic on waterlogged streets with reports pouring in from different places of rainwater overflowing bridges, a senior official at the SRC office said.

"As the IMD forecast intense rainfall during the next two days, teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force have been sent to Keonjhar and Sambalpur's Rairakhol for rescue work," he said.

People from waterlogged areas are to be evacuated if required, and shall be provided with dry/cooked food and drinking water, the SRC told the district collectors.

He also reviewed the current situation of river systems and reservoirs in the presence of officers of the water resources department and directed them to instruct engineers to stay alert, another official said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) in Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, and Boudh districts.