1 killed in landslide in Assam's Haflong

Haflong, Apr 10 (PTI) A construction worker was killed in a landslide in Dima Hasao district of Assam on Sunday, officials said.

The worker was engaged at a construction site in Kana Basti near Vivekananda School in Haflong where a massive landslide happened around 12 pm, they said.

"Police, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and medical assistance rushed to the spot and the body was recovered at 2.50 pm," an official said.

The deceased was identified as Ala Uddin (43), a native Karimganj district. The body was sent to Haflong Civil Hospital for autopsy, the official said. PTI COR TR SOM SOM

