1 Rupee Clinic Announces Discounted Diagnostic Tests, Free Consultation Across Mumbai

Mumbai’s popular 1 Rupee clinic, a brainchild of Dr Rahul Ghule, announced conducting “discounted” diagnosis and free consultations by the city’s top doctors all across Mumbai, dawning a new era for the Indian healthcare system with “free & affordable” checkups. Established in 2017, the clinic was conceptualized and implemented by the Government of India in collaboration with the Ministry of Railways. The operation at the facility is handled by Dr Ghule, the director at the visionary healthcare clinic established at several local train stations in Mumbai’s metropolitan areas.

The clinic provides a low-cost Rs 1 health checkup facility to the local train commuters. The facility also operates an emergency unit that can be used for any mishap at the stations, like rail accidents. Rupee 1, generally, is a consultation fee that the clinic charges with otherwise a very nominal fee for other diagnostic tests. However, according to an ANI report, the clinic has now announced that it will conduct free consultations and charge discounted low costs for further medical tests done by the top doctors from Mumbai. The clinic operates the health centres that also act as an emergency unit in case of any mishap.

MD of Magicdil Health for All Pvt Ltd and founder of One-rupee clinic, Dr. Rahul Ghule was quoted by ANI as saying, “Our highly qualified medical team works round the clock to provide affordable and quality healthcare for everyone, especially to the locals and commuters.” He added, “The token charge of rupee one as a consultation fee along with improved low-cost diagnostic tests ranging from Rs 25 to Rs 100 serves in the best interest of an ordinary citizen having a dearth of money.”

Managed by Magicdil Health for All Pvt Ltd, the 1 Rupee clinic has succeeded in providing healthcare to those who cannot afford to pay expensive healthcare bills. The clinic ensures that it gives high-quality preventive and curative health services to the patients. A 24-hour daycare admission facility named MagiCDil Pharmacy also operates under this facility. Free consultation, medical counselling, awareness camps are some of the outstanding features of this noble concept, as per the ANI.

At the clinic, one can run diagnostic tests like CT scan, MRI, Sonography, ECG, PFT at meagre costs. “Rates of an RTPCR are only Rs 599/- (Govt rate-900/-) or PFT @ 199/- (Govt rate- 500/-). Unlike exorbitant home visits fees of a doctor, the visiting charges here are fixed at Rs 599,” reports ANI.

'COVID Warriors' from clinic run several Covid care facilities

The clinic also has a tie-up with some of the acclaimed labs like NM diagnostic, Pulse, and operates 22 EMR centres across Mumbai railway stations-Central, Western, and Harbour line, and Community Clinics in Thane Municipal Corporation and Ambernath Municipal Corporation. Apart from offering accessibility and affordability to good healthcare facilities to commoners, the clinic is also working to treat coronavirus patients. Dr Ghule and his team comprise 750 medical staff, and the ‘COVID Warriors’ manage several Covid care facilities all across Mumbai.

IMAGE: Twitter/@switchindiaorg