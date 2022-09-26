Tractor-trolley Mishap In Lucknow Kills 10; UP CM Yogi Announces Aid To Kin Of Deceased

In a tragic development from Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow, a tractor-trolley carrying 47 people on Monday, September 26, overturned into a pond due to skidding off the main road in Itaunja area, killing 10 people. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team have reached the spot on the request of the Lucknow district administration, and the resue operation is currently underway. The local police informed that 12 people were rescued by locals while others are still missing.

"A tractor's trolley got disbalanced and overturned in a pond in Itaunja. They were going to a temple. SDRF team rushed to the spot. 37 people rescued and are healthy. 10 people were declared dead at the hospital," informed IG of Lucknow Range, Laxmi Singh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family members of the deceased.

"Around 45 people were travelling in the vehicle which was on their way to a temple for a ‘mundan’ ceremony," said District Magistrate (Lucknow) Surya Pal Gangwar.

The locals rushed to the spot on hearing a loud noise, and rescued several victims trapped under the vehicle. About 10 injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital, and now efforts are on to identify the deceased. The District Magistrate instructed the concerned officials to ensure all possible help to the victims.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

