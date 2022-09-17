10 Shops Gutted In Fire At Furniture Market In Gurugram

A major fire broke out at a furniture market near Sikanderpur village in this district in sector 81, officials said on Saturday.

Seven fire engines were pressed into service and the fire, that broke out late Friday night, was brought under control after five hours of effort, they said.

No casualties have been reported but more than 10 shops were gutted in the fire, the officials said.

According to a fire department officer, they had received a call at around 11.30 pm regarding the blaze. Seven fire tenders from Manesar, Sector-29, Sector 37 fire stations were pressed into service to douse the flames.

Gulshan Kalra, Deputy Director (Technical) of the Fire Department, said a short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. However, the reason is yet to be ascertained, he added.

