10 Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19 In Mumbai Restaurant

Atleast 10 staff members of Mumbai's Radhakrishnan restaurant have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The restaurant is closed for two days after the cases were detected. A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) member speaking to ANI has stated that among 35 staff members, 10 have tested positive.

"10 out of 35 staff members have tested positive at Radhakrishnan restaurant on SV Road, hence it is closed for two days."

The official also added that the restaurant will be allowed to operate after sanitisation work is carried out. In additon, the restaurant will also have new staff. As of now, the staff members who tested positive have been shifted to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Jumbo Covid Centre. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has 86,359 active COVID-19 cases, 20,49,484 recoveries and 52,340 deaths. Meanwhile, India has a total of 1,76,319 active cases with 1,08,39,894 discharges. The death toll stands at 1,57,548.

(With ANI Inputs)