1000 Bed Temporary Hospital To Be Set Up In Mumbai's BKC Amid Soaring COVID Cases

A 1000 bed temporary hospital is being set up in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. This comes amid the soaring COVID-19 cases in the city which crossed the 10,000 mark on Wednesday. The temporary hospital which is being set up in a tent is about 230 metres long, 40 metres wide, with each cubicle measuring 20 feet x 20 feet. It is likely to be fully constructed by May 15.

The 1000-bed temporary hospital is going to be a 'COVID Care Centre' (CCC). This comes as Maharashtra announced that it aims to increase its bed capacity to 34,000 to essentially isolate and quarantine non-critical patients.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra

Earlier the Maharashtra government asked as many as 25,000 private doctors across the state to mandatorily register themselves at hospitals and provide their services. 34 of Maharashtra's 36 districts are affected by COVID-19, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the state, especially Mumbai, is facing a lack of doctors.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 1459 containment zones throughout Mumbai since the outbreak of the number of cases. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - recording 773 cases with 21 deaths. The BMC has announced that existing isolation bed capacity will soon be increased from 3000 to 4750.

