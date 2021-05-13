103-year-old Freedom Fighter Doreswamy Beats COVID-19; Returns Home In 5 Days

Renowned Gandhian and freedom fighter Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy has won the COVID-19 battle at the risky age of 103 and is returning home. Recently, Doreswamy was admitted to the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru and is now discharged from the hospital.

"I developed symptoms five days ago but there were no complications as such. Yet, I decided to get admitted because I have respiratory problems. Now, I am getting discharged," Doreswamy told PTI.

As per the sources, he was getting treated and personally monitored by the director of the Jayadeva Institute Dr C N Manjunath, a prominent cardiologist and the son-in-law of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

Doreswamy's Work

Doreswamy was born on April 10, 1918, and took a plunge into the freedom struggle by taking part in the Quit India movement. The Gandhian was jailed for 14 months from 1943 to 1944. He had also participated in the Mysuru Chalo movement to compel the Mysuru Maharaja to accede to the Indian State post-independence. A bachelor of science from the Central College, Bengaluru, he was into the teaching profession and tried his hand at journalism by bringing out a newspaper called Pauravani. The age did not diminish the spirit of Doreswamy as he was an active social activist taking part in various agitations till the COVID-19 broke out.

Relief For Labourers in Karnataka Lockdown

The Karnataka government released updated lockdown guidelines on Wednesday, May 12, allowing labourers to work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) programme. The order from Principal Secretary, Revenue, N Manjunath Prasad noted, "Works under MNREGA are allowed subject to the condition that not more than 40 workers will be deployed at any location and following COVID-appropriate behaviour."

Karnataka government has extended a complete lockdown in the state for 14 days. The ‘temporary’ extension will remain in place from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24. All hotels, pubs, and bars will remain closed. Eateries, meat shops and vegetable shops can operate as per the given timings".

COVID Cases in Karnataka

As per the Ministry of Health & Welfare, on Thursday Karnataka reported 4,730 new COVID cases with 34,752 recoveries and 516 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 5,92,202 with 14,40,621 total recoveries and 20,368 deaths.

