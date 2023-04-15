12 AP Mandals To Suffer Severe Heat Wave, 115 To Face Heat Wave Today, Says APSDMA

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast severe heat wave conditions in 12 mandals and heat wave in 115 more in the state for Saturday.

A mandal is an administrative circle under a district or revenue division in the state. There are 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh that comprise several hundred mandals coming under it.

APSDMA managing director B R Ambedkar advised people to be wary of the sweltering weather and take necessary precautions.

Out of the 12 mandals forecast to suffer severe heat wave, seven are from Parvatipuram Manyam district, four from Anakapalli and one from Kakinada.

Likewise, a heat wave is expected to hit seven mandalams in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 13 in Anakapalli, 10 in East Godavari, one in Eluru, six in Guntur and 16 in Kakinada, APSDMA said in a statement on Friday.

Similarly, six mandalams in Konaseema district, two in Krishna, four in NTR, three in Palnadu, seven in Parvatipuram, 13 in Srikakulam, three in Visakhapatnam and 24 in Vizianagaram could experience scorching weather.

According to the disaster management authority, Friday witnessed severe heat wave conditions in 10 mandalams of Anakapalli district, two in Kakinada and one in NTR, including heat wave conditions in 67 more mandalams.