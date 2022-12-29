12 Indians Returning From China Test Positive For COVID-19 At Bangalore Airport

Around 12 Indian passengers returning from China and South East Asia tested positive for COVID-19 at Bangalore airport, on Wednesday.

Four of the 12 passengers have been quarantined in a private hospital and the rest of the passengers have been kept in home quarantine, according to the Karnataka Health department. All the 12 were reportedly subjected to COVID-19 tests after they arrived at the airport, authorities said.

“In the month of December as on 24th, 2,867 passengers have been tested for Covid-19 on arrival at Bengaluru, out of which 12 people have been found positive. Samples of all 12 positive cases have been sent for genomic testing to track variants of concern," Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar tweeted.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai holds key meeting

A key meeting was also held between Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with his ministers to review the Covid situation in the state.

“Calling this meeting to ensure that the situation during the first and second wave doesn't repeat and that precautionary measures be taken for it. As the state will see New Year celebrations, issues like what sort of vigil has to be maintained, what precautionary measures should be taken at places will be discussed in the meeting,” minister K Sudhakar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Union Health Minister Mandaviya makes RT-PCR test mandatory

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has made the RT-PCR test mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1 January 2023.

The travellers will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel, said Mandaviya.

While India on Thursday reported 268 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours against 188 cases reported on the previous day, said the Union Health Ministry. The active caseload according to the ministry stands at 3,552 cases, accounting for 0.01 % of the country's total positive cases.

Next 40 days to be very crucial: Officials

The next 40 days would be vital, official sources said on Wednesday, as India can experience a Covid rise in January. With this, the government has already sounded an alert and asked states and Union Territories to prepare for any eventuality.