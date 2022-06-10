120 kg of poppy recovered from truck in Udhampur

Jammu, June 10 (PTI) Police on Friday recovered 120 kilogramme of poppy from a truck on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district but the driver managed to escape, officials said.

A police party during routine checking intercepted a truck on the highway at Chenani area and was subjected to search, they said.

During the search, a special cabin was detected in a tool box inside the truck in which 5 bags of poppy weighing 120 kg was recovered, they said.

However, taking the advantage of heavy traffic on road, the truck driver fled away from the spot, police said.

Efforts are on to trace him, they said. PTI AB RCJ

