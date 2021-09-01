1,200-yr-old Goddess Durga Sculpture Discovered In River In Srinagar, J&K Police Share Pic

The Jammu and Kashmir Police found an approximately 1,200-year-old sculpture of Goddess Durga from the Khan Sahib area of Budgam district on Tuesday, 31 September.

A Goddess Durga sculpture, estimated to be around 1,200 years old, was discovered by some labourers mining sand from the Jhelum River at Pandrethan in Srinagar, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police. On 13 August, labourers discovered the black stone idol, which was eventually turned over to the J&K government's Archaeology and Museums department.

1,200-year-old Goddess Durga sculpture found

"Budgam Police recovered a 1200-yr-old (approx) sculpture of Goddess Durga from Khan Sahib of Budgam. The sculpture was handed over to Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Dy Director Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums, J&K Govt & his team by Tahir Saleem Khan, SSP Budgam," stated J&K Police

According to the police, Tahir Saleem Khan, (SSP) Budgam, handed over the sculpture to Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Deputy Director, Department of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums, and his team.

"Pertinent to mention that the said sculpture was found from river Jhelum at Pandrethan, Srinagar by labourers who were extracting sand from the river on 13th August 2021," added J&K Police.

Similar discoveries

