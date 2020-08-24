Residents Of Rajouri Recieve First Grant Under The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)

About 12,000 people, in Rajouri district of Jammu-Kashmir, received their first of grant of Rs 50,000 each, to construct their houses, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), on Monday. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) was launched by the government in the year 2015, and it aims at providing housing facilities to every individual in urban areas by 2022.

"Our target is 100 percent coverage. In the first installment, about 12,000 people have been covered," said Sushil Kumar Khajuria, Assistant Commissioner, Rural Development Department of Rajouri.

"The policy of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana shall surely help people of Jammu and Kashmir to build their own homes. The poor shall be largely benefitted since they will get the chance to live in a pukka house," said the Assistant Commissioner.

"The orders have surely given a push to development here. Earlier, a large chunk of people did not have the opportunity to develop a pucca house in the region," said Abdul Khabbir, the panchayat officer of the district.

"Bathrooms too shall be constructed, along with the new homes, under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM). As of now, the first installment of Rs 50,000 has been received under the housing scheme, and an installment of Rs 12,000 shall be received in the future, under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM)," added the panchayat officer.

Mohammad Razak, one of the beneficiaries of the policy has mentioned that "post receiving the first installment, the state government has also provided the funds".

The scheme within the district shall work in multiple manners.

"After you receive your first installment, which you would use to start the construction work. Within time, you would get the remaining other installments," said Dheeraj Sharma, the Sarpanch (head) of the Dhangri Panchayat.

The Sarpanch of Dhangri village further added that "After the installments are received, then the Gram Rojgar Sevak(GRS) would visit the construction site, ensuring whether beneficiaries are getting their funds on time."

"The policy(of the Gram Rojgar Sevak) helps us not only in keeping an eye over the development, but also ensures that the beneficiary shall recieve the installments on time," added Sharma.

"When the COVID-19 lockdown was in place, the construction work had been halted. However now, the work has been happening now, since the guidelines have been relaxed," said the Sarpanch.

(With Agency Inputs) (Image Credits: ANI)