1223 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Mumbai; Recovery Rate Remains Constant At 76%

With 1,223 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Thursday, July 30, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,13,187. At present, there are 20,211 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 86,385 after 1058 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 53 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Thursday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 6,297. 40 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

5,16,714 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till July 29. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.93% from July 23-July 29. As of July 29, 4,886 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,520 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 10,916, 1,066, and 1,753 respectively.

While there are 616 active containment zones currently, 6,173 buildings have been sealed. 5,609 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 5,540 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city rose to 75 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district is 76%.

BJP slams BMC and Maharashtra government for taking credit

A day earlier, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Maharashtra government for taking credit for the antibodies developed by residents. He was referring to the latest serosurvey conducted in Mumbai which showed that a considerable percentage of the population living in slum areas had already developed antibodies to fight COVID-19. According to Shelar, the high seroprevalence in the slums indicated a failure of the administration to ensure cleanliness and sanitation of public toilets.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar remarked, "The truth has come to the fore after the NITI Aayog conducted antibody tests in three wards falling under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. 57% of the residents in slums themselves developed antibodies and 16% in buildings. A private lab’s report states that about 25% of Mumbai residents developed antibodies on their own. Overall, 40% of Mumbai residents having COVID-19 themselves developed antibodies. Then, what did you do? What is the basis of the tall claims by the state government and BMC? The cleanliness and sanitation of public toilets in slum areas were not undertaken. The sanitization of the buildings was stopped. The antibodies testing of one lakh people as demanded by us has not been undertaken. They should not take credit for the antibodies developed by people."

