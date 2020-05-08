13 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From SKIMS Hospital In J&K After “successful Treatment"

At least 13 COVID-19 patients were discharged from SKIMS Medical College and hospital, Bemina, after “successful treatment," on Thursday here.

Principal Medical college and hospital, SKIMS, Prof (Dr.) Riyaz Untoo said the government is making all efforts to treat Covid-19 patients on time and many people are getting cured.

"Patients will keep coming as there is no vaccine yet. But we are focusing so that such people come out soon and they are treated on time. Hence, our cure rate is going up,” Untoo said, citing that in his hospital alone 63% recovery rate which is above the national average,".

Dr Untoo added that, as many as 103 patients have been cured out of over 163 cases that were admitted alone in this COVID 19 designated hospital.

He said he would appeal to people not to be scared but be cautious and take precautions.

Meanwhile, Head COVID Management, at SKIMS medical college and hospital, Dr Mubarak, said social distancing, hand washing, and quarantine can "flatten the curve." But the role of nutritional food cannot be ignored.

He said, there are at least three important ways diet can help alleviate the public health crisis.

"First, higher intakes of specific nutrients appear to boost the immune system, while low intakes lead to less effective immune responses and higher susceptibility to infection," he said .

He added, "Stronger immune systems can help people fight the virus, and may help keep some patients out of the hospital, leaving room for those in most dire need,".

The discharged patients today were seen off by the group of doctors to boost their morale and do away with any social stigma.

The government has taken a combination of containment and mitigation measures to slow the spread of disease by testing and treating patients and taking other measures.

It has increased its sampling and testing capabilities significantly to reduce the spread and impact of the virus.

“Testing allows identifying the infected person, guiding them to medical treatment, their isolation and tracing and quarantining their contacts,” added Principal Dr Untoo.

