13-yr-old Boy, Mother Found Dead At Home, Six Detained In Kolkata

The bodies of a teenage boy and his mother were recovered from inside their flat in the southern part of the city's Parnasree area, following which six persons were detained in connection with the case, the police said on Tuesday.

Thirteen-year-old Tomojit Mondal and his mother Sushmita were found lying motionless, in a pool of blood, with the main door of their flat locked from inside, an officer at Parnasree Police Station said.

The boy’s father, Tapan Mondal, broke open the door after not getting any response from inside their residence on his return from work, and subsequently informed the police about the incident.

"We are trying to find whether there is anything missing from the flat. The door was locked from inside and there is no sign of any forcible entry. Tapan Mondal had to break open the door with the help of their neighbour."

"We have detained six persons in connection with case. These six do not have any link to the family. We are also talking to the husband as well as the neighbours," the officer said.

The police are also looking for Tomojit's private tutor, who had visited the household on Gopal Mishra Road on Monday evening, he said, adding that sniffer dogs have been employed to find clues.

