13-yr-old Hyderabad Boy Breaks World Record, Scales Two Peaks In Ladakh Within 70 Hrs

In a key development, a thirteen-year-old boy from Hyderabad has set a new record globally. The teen managed to climb Kand Yatse and Dzo Jongo mountain ranges located in the Markha Valley in the Ladakh region. Notably, thirteen-year-old Vishwanath Kathikey, who hails from Hyderabad in Telangana, is a student of class IX.

While speaking to the media, the young trekker said, “I started trekking to Kang Yatse and Dzo Jongo on 9th July and ended it on 22nd July. The journey from base camp to the summit, when we reached the crampon point was not so easy. It is because, at higher altitudes, the air pressure decreases. However, I did not give up and the first feeling was a memorable one. I remembered the hard work I had put in to achieve this feat and now it has come true.”

“During the summit push, I faced a lot of breathing problems due to a lack of moisture in the air. During the summit push at Dzo Jongo, my mouth went dry, and walking for long stretches made me tired and hungry,” he further added.

Trekker Karthikey thanks his mentors for guidance

Further, the mountain climber thanked his mentors, Bharath and Romil for guiding and assisting him to complete this trek. “My coaches are Sai Teja, Chaitanya, and Prashant trained me for attaining strength and cardio training, Vishwanath Kathikey said. Bharath, coach of Karthik, said that he failed many times but now the situation has changed for the better

The 13-year-old Vishwanath Kathikey further lauded his sister who is also a fitness freak and enjoys trekking, he said that because of her, he developed an interest to go trekking. Vaishnavi, Karthikey's sister said, “Now, I can see my brother is able to achieve his goals. His efforts are seen. He has grown as a person and matured a lot."

The 13-year-old trekker said, “My first expedition was Mount Rudugaira, where I couldn’t even reach to the basecamp of the mountain. Later, I went to NIM (Nehru Institute of Mountaineering) for 10 days for training and I failed there also. Again, I got trained for climbing up Mount Elbrus and was unsuccessful. However, with constant practice and proper fitness training, I completed my trek to Everest Base Camp (EBC) in Nepal and Friendship peak in Manali.”

'I feel proud of him': Karthikey's mother lauds son's achievement

Highlighting his earlier attempts, Vishwanath Kathikey said that he went through several failures in life but these successful attempts were a blessing in disguise to achieve something greater.

Karthikey's mother Lakshmi spoke to the media and said that she used to be scared to even cross the road but when her son reached such a height, I felt proud of him and my words cannot describe my emotions. "We used to wake him up at five in the morning and take him to the gym and later after training he would go to school."

“My diet was prepared by my mother which was very nutritious and tasty. It included adequate fats, carbohydrates, vegetables, and vitamins. Now my present goal is to climb Mt. Everest and the ‘Seven summits’,” he said. He lastly said that his ambition is to join the armed forces.